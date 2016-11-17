FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-J M Smucker in presentation- Expect coffee net sales to decline in FY2017 due to lower pricing
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
Reuters Focus
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 2:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-J M Smucker in presentation- Expect coffee net sales to decline in FY2017 due to lower pricing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - J M Smucker Co

* In presentation- expect increased trade and marketing spend in pet foods in second half to support brand launch

* In presentation- expect consumer foods sales and profit to decline in fy2017 due to divested milk business

* Conf call- folgers K-cup volume increased in Q2, responding to investments made, Dunkin K-cups increased in double digits

* Conf call- continued to recognize lower green coffee costs in the second quarter

* Overall commodity costs were lower in Q2 driven by green coffee

* In presentation- expect coffee net sales to decline in FY2017 due to lower pricing

* Initial shipments of nature's recipe premium pet food should occur near beginning of Q4 supported by strong marketing and merchandising efforts

* With upcoming merchandising support and additional marketing investments, anticipate peanut butter sales to improve in back half of the year Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.