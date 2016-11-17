FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Fitch says Trump's U.S. election victory raises global uncertainties
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 1:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch says Trump's U.S. election victory raises global uncertainties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings

* Donald Trump's victory in U.S. presidential election and uncertainty over aspects of future U.S. policy creates uncertainty for many other sovereigns

* Shifts in U.S. policy can have global ramifications given country's role as world's largest economy, its pre-eminent diplomatic, military power

* Potential U.S. military retrenchment could increase defence spending in Europe, Asia, Middle East, adding to pressures for looser fiscal policy

* Fitch says wide-ranging sovereign rating implications from Trump's election are unlikely to arise in near term

* Fitch says Trump phenomenon may boost support for European political leaders and parties outside traditional centre-left and centre-right Source: bit.ly/2glAl6g

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.