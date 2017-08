Nov 17 (Reuters) - Heidrick & Struggles International Inc

* Heidrick & Struggles announces leadership succession for industry-pacing culture shaping business

* Heidrick & Struggles says Jim Hart will retire as president and CEO, Senn Delaney, effective January 1, 2017

* Heidrick & Struggles says Michael Marino will succeed Hart as president and CEO of Senn Delaney subsidiary