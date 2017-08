Nov 17 (Reuters) - Neos Therapeutics Inc

* Neos therapeutics submits nda for amphetamine extended-release liquid suspension drug candidate, nt-0201, for the treatment of adhd

* Neos therapeutics - expect to resubmit nda for cotempla xr-odt, methylphenidate extended-release orally disintegrating tablet, this quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: