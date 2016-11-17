BRIEF-Ford cuts Ford Credit's 2017 pretax profit forecast - SEC filing

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co

* "expect our core automotive business to improve both in 2017 and 2018"

* Ford motor co - now expect ford credit's pre-tax profit to be about $1.5 billion in 2017, down about $300 million from prior guidance of "about equal to 2016"

* Ford motor co says continue to expect total company adjusted pre-tax profit to decline in 2017 compared with 2016

* Ford motor co says expect total company adjusted pre-tax profit to improve in 2018

* Continue to expect results for core business (i.e., core automotive and ford credit) to improve through 2018 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fYYv2x) Further company coverage: