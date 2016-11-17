FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Yida China Holdings updates on sale and purchase agreement
November 17, 2016 / 3:11 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Yida China Holdings updates on sale and purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Yida China Holdings Ltd

* On 11 november 2016, vendor and offeror entered into sale and purchase agreement

* An application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m on 18 nov

* Vendor conditionally agreed to sell and offeror conditionally agreed to acquire 1.37 billion sale shares at a total cash consideration of HK$3.01 billion

* Offeror is jiayou (international) investment ltd and vendor is Right Won Management Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

