9 months ago
BRIEF-Fairmount santrol announces debt prepayment
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 3:00 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Fairmount santrol announces debt prepayment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc :

* Fairmount Santrol announces debt prepayment

* Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc says it has prepaid approximately $86.4 million of term loans outstanding under its existing credit agreement

* Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc says term loans were repaid at par plus accrued interest under terms of company's existing credit agreement

* Fairmount Santrol Holdings-Elected to fully prepay $16.8 million of Term B-1 loans due March 2017, $69.6 million of 2016 Extended Term B-1 loans due July 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

