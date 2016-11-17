BRIEF-Foxconn studying possibility of moving iPhone production to U.S. - Nikkei

Nov 17 (Reuters) -

* Hon Hai Precision Industry has been studying the possibility of moving iPhone production to the U.S. - Nikkei

* Apple asked both Foxconn and Pegatron, the two iPhone assemblers, in June to look into making iPhones in the U.S. - Nikkei, citing sources

* Foxconn complied with looking into making iPhones in U.S. while Pegatron declined to formulate such a plan due to cost concerns - Nikkei, citing sources

* Foxconn chairman had been "less enthusiastic" about Apple's request for moving iPhone production to the U.S. - Nikkei, citing source Source text for Eikon: