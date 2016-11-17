FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Atenor: Court says no collusion between company/CEO and American Energy group
November 17, 2016 / 5:16 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Atenor: Court says no collusion between company/CEO and American Energy group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Atenor SA :

* Criminal court of Brussels ruled on Nov. 17, 2016 on the case relating to the sale of a former subsidiary of Atenor in March 1998

* Court concluded that Atenor and its CEO acted perfectly in good faith, that there was no collusion between them and the acquirer of American orginin (American Energy group)

* Court also concluded that there was no forgery with respect to sale of shares, which furthermore led the court to conclude that the other allegations had lapsed

* Prosecution and Belgian state as civil party can nevertheless appeal this judgement

* Subject to any currently unforeseen exceptional events and taking into account the probable sale of a building in budapest, Atenor expects 2016 results comparable to 2015 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

