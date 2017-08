Nov 17 (Reuters) - ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc :

* ZIOPHARM oncology - plans to initiate a phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric brain tumors, including diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (dipg) in 2017

* ZIOPHARM announces clinical data on Ad-RTS-hIL-12 demonstrates survival benefits in patients with recurrent brain cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: