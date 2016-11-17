BRIEF-Moody's says affirms Taiwan's AA3 rating; maintains stable outlook

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Moody's

* Says affirms taiwan's aa3 rating; maintains stable outlook

* Moody's on taiwan - ratings incorporate credit constraints posed by "geopolitical tensions with china", likelihood that future gdp growth will be subdued

* Moody's- stable outlook reflects view that taiwan's credit profile will not change significantly as economy grows steadily,albeit at low rates

* Moody's on taiwan-rating reflects high capacity to absorb potential short-or medium-term shocks,provided by large financial buffers in different parts of economy Source text for Eikon: