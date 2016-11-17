FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 17, 2016 / 12:31 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Safari Investments says HEPS for six-month to Sept.30 down 43 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Safari Investments RSA Ltd :

* Condensed consolidated reviewed interim financial results for the six months ended Sept. 30 2016

* Says headline earnings for six months to Sept.30 decreased from 48 mln rand to 29 mln rand compared with same period for previous year

* Six-month revenue 91.9 million rand versus 80.9 million rand

* Says six month HEPS decreased by 43 pct to 16 cents per share, compared with 28 cents per share for comparative period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

