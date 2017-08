Nov 17 (Reuters) - China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd :

* Company entered into lease service framework agreement with CDB New Energy

* Company proposes to charge 1% to 8% of total lease amount from CDB New Energy as handling charges

* Pursuant to deal company will provide lease services to CDB New Energy in respect of its power plants