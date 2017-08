Nov 17 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc -

* Subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., have extended strategic foundry collaboration

* Qualcomm and Samsung collaborate on 10nm process technology for the latest snapdragon 835 mobile processor

* Snapdragon 835 is in production now and expected to ship in commercial devices in first half of 2017