9 months ago
November 17, 2016 / 2:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Best Buy sees gross margins to be flattish to up in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc

* Best Buy- Mobile category performed better than last year but not as strong as our expectations due to issues with Samsung Note 7 which has been recalled -conf call

* Best Buy CFO- iPhone 7 sales are in-line with expectations. We had better supply of inventory, so that means quicker sell through early on -conf call

* Best Buy- In international business, co recorded strong top and bottom line results in both Canada and Mexico -conf call

* Best Buy CFO- Canada, as of the end of Q3, has lapped the disruptive impact from the brand consolidation last year -conf call

* Best Buy - Gross margins expected to be more like flattish to up in Q4 -conf call

* Best Buy- In Canada, seeing positive early results from the new prototype store redesigns developed in partnership with key vendors -conf call Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
