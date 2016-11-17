BRIEF-Berkshire Hills Bancorp sees FY 2017 core EPS growth in the range of 5-7 pct
* Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc sees FY 2017 core EPS growth in the range of 5% to 7% - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2f3SuzG] Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Cgi Group Inc :
* Yellow pages Ltd - new 10-year it outsourcing agreement valued at $160 million
* Yellow pages Ltd - 119 it positions from yellow pages will be transferred to CGI, majority of which are located in Montreal
* Yellow pages signs 10-year it outsourcing contract with cgi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WUZHEN, China, Nov 17 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd rallied behind Beijing's recently-imposed cyber security law on Thursday, following criticism of it from overseas technology rivals.
BARCELONA, Nov 17 Liberty Global's chief executive said the cable group's joint venture with mobile operator Vodafone in the Netherlands did not signal more deals between the two companies in Europe.