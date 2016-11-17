FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Wells Fargo reports October retail banking customer activity
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 2:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Wells Fargo reports October retail banking customer activity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co

* Wells Fargo & Co - Oct customer interactions with tellers were down 10% from October 2015

* Wells Fargo & Co - Oct average consumer and small business deposit balances were in line LM and up 8% YOY

* Wells Fargo & Co - Oct consumer account opens were down 27% compared to last month and 44% YOY

* Wells Fargo - Oct point-of-sale active credit card accounts were up YOY and were unchanged from September 2016; purchase volume was up 8% YOY

* Wells Fargo CEO sloan says "as expected, we continued to see declines in new account openings"

* Wells Fargo reports October retail banking customer activity

* Wells Fargo & Co - Oct branch banker interactions were down from September 2016 and yoy primarily driven by a slowdown in new account openings

* Wells Fargo & Co - October number of primary checking account customers, who are by definition most active customers, was in line LM and up 3.9% yoy

* Wells Fargo & Co - Oct customer-initiated account closures were up modestly, 3%, both lm and YOY

* New credit card applications continued their downward trend in October with applications down 50 percent YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.