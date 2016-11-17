FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-FINRA sanctions Oppenheimer & Co for reporting violations
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 3:05 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-FINRA sanctions Oppenheimer & Co for reporting violations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - FINRA:

* FINRA sanctions Oppenheimer & Co $3.4 million for reporting violations, failing to comply with discovery obligations in arbitrations

* FINRA found that over several years, Oppenheimer failed to timely report to FINRA over 350 required filings

* FINRA announced that it has fined Oppenheimer & Co Inc $1.575 million and ordered the firm to pay $1.85 million to customers

* Oppenheimer failed to timely disclose that its then anti-money-laundering Compliance Officer and another employee got wells notices from SEC

* Also found that Oppenheimer failed to reasonably supervise the application of sales charge waivers to eligible mutual fund sales

* Says found between 2010 and 2013, Oppenheimer failed to produce relevant documents during discovery to 7 arbitration claimants

* In Thursday's action, ordering Oppenheimer to provide 7 claimants copies of respective documents not produced, payments totaling over $700,000 Source text - (bit.ly/2g1Rn6h) Further company coverage:

