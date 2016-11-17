FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Valeant comments on issued Philidor criminal charges
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 3:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Valeant comments on issued Philidor criminal charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* Valeant comments on issued Philidor criminal charges

* Today learned that a criminal complaint was filed in relation to Philidor

* Company, former CEO, former CFO, and current executives have not been charged at this time

* "Counts issued today include allegations that charged parties engaged in actions to defraud Valeant as a company"

* Gary Tanner and Andrew Davenport were charged in matter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

