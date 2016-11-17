FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Jensen Group YTD revenues up at 238.9 mln euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 17, 2016 / 5:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Jensen Group YTD revenues up at 238.9 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Jensen Group NV :

* Year-to-date revenues amount to 238.9 million euros ($254.6 million) versus 218.2 million euros in 2015; 9.5 pct above the comparable number for the same period of 2015

* Current order backlog at the end of September 2016 is 35.4 pct higher than at the end of September 2015

* Management estimates that approximately 38 pct of this order backlog relates to revenues in 2017

* Based on this, management expects the full year revenue to be above prior year Source text: bit.ly/2fZCJL8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9385 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

