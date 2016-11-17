FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Vittoria Assicurazioni sells part of its Italian government bonds portfolio
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 17, 2016 / 5:10 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Vittoria Assicurazioni sells part of its Italian government bonds portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Vittoria Assicurazioni SpA :

* Records extraordinary capital gain of about 40.0 million euros ($42.61 million) net of taxes and of lower reinvestments yields for the current year due to the sale of part of its Italian government bonds

* Forecast year end result, net of above future years' profit anticipation, is confirmed

* Total exposure of Vittoria Assicurazioni on Italian government bonds is now around 30 percent of total investments

* Resulting increase in net profit will be fully allocated to equity reserves with no influence on current dividends' policy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9387 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.