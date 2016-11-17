FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Huegli Holding 9-mth sales down 1.6 pct organically
November 17, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Huegli Holding 9-mth sales down 1.6 pct organically

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Huegli Holding AG :

* Sales fell organically by -1.6 percent in first nine months of year under review

* Current difficult market for foodstuffs industry in Europe means that almost all of sales divisions are affected by weaker sales

* Forecasting sales to fall in 2016 by around -2 percent

* Is now forecasting an EBIT margin of a good 7 percent for 2016 (previous forecast for operating results was slightly lower than in the previous year with an EBIT margin for 2016 of almost 8.0 percent (2015: 8.1 percent))

* As a result of revenues of around 12 million euros ($12.79 million) acquired in 2016 (+3.5 percent) by new unit, consolidated sales still be slightly higher than previous year’s figure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9385 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

