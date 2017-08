Nov 17 (Reuters) - EPR Properties -

* EPR Properties declares monthly dividend for common shareholders

* New dividend represents an annualized dividend of $3.84 per common share, an increase of 5.8% over prior year

* Dividend of $0.32 per common share is payable December 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: