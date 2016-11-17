FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Deutsche Boerse says will delete tendered Aixtron shares
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
Reuters Focus
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 17, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Boerse says will delete tendered Aixtron shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse Ag

* Says as a result of expected acquisition of aixtron se by grand chip investment gmbh, tendered share line of aixtron se (isin de000a2bpyt0) in index will be deleted and replaced with prior aixtron se share line (isin de000a0wmpj6)

* Says aixtron's free float will be adjusted in index from current 98.99 percent to 22.27 percent

* Says process ensures that relevant criteria of index continuity and tradability are upheld

* Says changes will become effective on 22 november 2016 Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.