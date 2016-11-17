BRIEF-Deutsche Boerse says will delete tendered Aixtron shares

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse Ag

* Says as a result of expected acquisition of aixtron se by grand chip investment gmbh, tendered share line of aixtron se (isin de000a2bpyt0) in index will be deleted and replaced with prior aixtron se share line (isin de000a0wmpj6)

* Says aixtron's free float will be adjusted in index from current 98.99 percent to 22.27 percent

* Says process ensures that relevant criteria of index continuity and tradability are upheld

* Says changes will become effective on 22 november 2016 Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)