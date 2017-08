Nov 17 (Reuters) - Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc

* Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc says on November 14, 2016, co entered into a waiver to sixth amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

* Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc says reduced revolving line of credit under senior credit facility from a maximum amount of $300.0 million to $250.0 million