FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-China Foods Ltd enters into non-public sale master agreement
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
Reuters Focus
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 17, 2016 / 10:40 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-China Foods Ltd enters into non-public sale master agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - China Foods Ltd

* CCBL (a 65%-owned subsidiary of company), Ko and Swire entered into non-public sale master agreement

* China foods -pursuant to agreement each target company and Ko will enter into a new bottler agreement

* Intends to apply net proceeds from potential disposals primarily for settlement of consideration for acquisitions

* Expected unaudited gain to be derived from potential disposals is approximately RMB1.63 billion

* Aggregate reserved consideration for sale of public sale interests is approximately RMB2.12 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.