9 months ago
BRIEF-Mitsui & Co to acquire about 20 pct interest in Panasonic Healthcare - Nikkei
November 17, 2016 / 6:40 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Mitsui & Co to acquire about 20 pct interest in Panasonic Healthcare - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Mitsui & Co will acquire about 20 percent interest in medical equipment maker Panasonic Healthcare Holdings for 50 billion yen ($456 million) - Nikkei

* U.S. Investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts currently owns 80 percent of Panasonic Healthcare, while Panasonic owns the other 20 percent - Nikkei

* Mitsui will purchase the stake in Panasonic Healthcare Holdings from KKR, becoming its second-largest shareholder - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2gkQB6N) Further company coverage:

