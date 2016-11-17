FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Fonterra increases farmgate milk price
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 17, 2016 / 7:50 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Fonterra increases farmgate milk price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Fonterra:

* Increased its 2016/17 forecast farmgate milk price by 75 cents to $6.00 per kgms

* Qtrly sales volumes are up two per cent to 4.9 billion litres liquid milk equivalent (lme), while gross margin of 22 per cent remains largely unchanged

* For FY 2017 total payout available to farmers in current season is forecast to be NZ$6.50 to NZ$6.60 before retentions

* Fonterra's Q1 revenue of NZ$3.8 billion is up six per cent on same period last year

* "We do expect this volatility to continue which could impact both milk price and earnings guidance"

* "Current milk collection forecast is 1,460 million kilograms of milk solids, down 7% on last season, and this is constraining sales." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

