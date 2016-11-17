FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Amazon Web Services says worked with developers Virginia Solar, Community Energy Solar on projects
November 17, 2016 / 11:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Amazon Web Services says worked with developers Virginia Solar, Community Energy Solar on projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Amazon.Com Inc

* Amazon Web Services says worked with developers Virginia Solar, Community Energy Solar on projects, will collaborate with unit of Dominion Resources to operate solar farms long term

* Amazon Web Services Inc says five new solar farms across Commonwealth of Virginia will bring a total of 180 MW of renewable energy capacity onto grid before end of 2017

* Amazon Web Services says 208 MW Amazon Wind Farm US East in North Carolina is on track to begin generating electricity by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
