9 months ago
November 17, 2016 / 11:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Salesforce says won customers including Citigroup, PNC Bank in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Salesforce.Com Inc

* Salesforce.com Inc COO Keith Block - expanded Amazon relationship in Q3 - conf call

* Salesforce.com Inc COO Keith Block - other commerce wins in the quarter included GNC Holdings - conf call

* Salesforce.com Inc says other enterprise wins in the quarter included PNC Bank, KONE, Shiseido and Telecom Argentina - conf call

* Salesforce.com Inc - "closed a record number of seven figure plus deals in q3, value of those transactions grew significantly" - conf call

* Salesforce.com Inc says also won citigroup as customer in Q3 - conf call Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
