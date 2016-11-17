FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-First NBC Bank enters into consent order
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 10:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-First NBC Bank enters into consent order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - First NBC Bank Holding Co

* Bank has agreed to review bank's management, its loan review and problem loan identification processes

* Bank has also agreed to formulate a strategic plan, a plan to reduce classified assets

* Entered consent order with Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Louisiana Office of Financial Institutions

* Bank has also agreed to formulate a capital plan to meet and maintain minimum capital levels and a profit and budget plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

