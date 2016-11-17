BRIEF-GlobeImmune announces updates
* GlobeImmune Inc says Gilead Sciences Inc has terminated collaboration and license agreement with company
Nov 17 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc - new data from an analysis of patients enrolled in global atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) registry
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals - results of data show starting soliris before transplant reduced likelihood of dialysis three-fold compared to post-transplant
* Results of data show need for dialysis increased after kidney transplant if soliris was discontinued Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GlobeImmune Inc says Gilead Sciences Inc has terminated collaboration and license agreement with company
NEW YORK, Nov 17 Investors showered $23.6 billion in new cash on U.S.-based stock funds over the latest week, the most in nearly two years and the third-largest haul for those funds on record, Thomson Reuters Lipper data showed on Thursday.
* Drew Industries Inc - Hall has served as company's interim CFO since September 26, 2016, replacing David M. Smith Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: