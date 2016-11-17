Nov 17 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc - new data from an analysis of patients enrolled in global atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) registry

* Alexion Pharmaceuticals - results of data show starting soliris before transplant reduced likelihood of dialysis three-fold compared to post-transplant

* Results of data show need for dialysis increased after kidney transplant if soliris was discontinued Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: