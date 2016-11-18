FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Cochlear updates on decision in US patent infringement case
November 18, 2016 / 1:30 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Cochlear updates on decision in US patent infringement case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Cochlear Ltd

* As patents have expired, trial judgment and court of appeals' decision will not disrupt cochlear's business or customers in united states

* Court of appeals affirmed judgment as to infringement, affirmed judgment as to invalidity of one patent

* Appeal of judgement for scientific research and advanced bionics llc against cochlear ltd and its us subsidiary cochlear americas

* Asx alert-decision in us patent infringement case-coh.ax

* United states court of appeals for federal circuit has entered a decision in appeal of judgment in patent infringement lawsuit by alfred e. Mann foundation

* Court of appeals remanded to district court issue of damages and willfulness of infringement of two claims in one remaining patent at issue

* Court of appeals also reversed judgment of invalidity as to one claim in other patent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

