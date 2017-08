Nov 17 (Reuters) - Simmons First National Corp

* Says transaction valued at approximately $72.2 million

* Simmons First National Corporation announces agreement to acquire Hardeman County Investment Company, Inc.

* Each outstanding share of common stock and equivalents of Hardeman will be converted into right to receive 4.8393 shares of company's common stock and $181.47 in cash