9 months ago
BRIEF-Indian Oil Corpn says cash to be dispensed at select petrol pumps
November 18, 2016 / 3:56 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Indian Oil Corpn says cash to be dispensed at select petrol pumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corpn Ltd :

* up to INR 2000- per day per person in cash can be dispensed against swiping of debit card from select petrol pumps where SBI POS machines available

* There is no shortage of petroleum products at the petrol pumps and consumers can purchase them as per their needs.

* says cash to be dispensed at select petrol pumps

* says this facility will be available even after November 24, 2016

* says the oil industry is also in further discussions with sbi and other banks to extend this facility to over 20,000 petrol pumps gradually Source text: (bit.ly/2f616pm) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

