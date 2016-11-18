BRIEF-Indian Oil Corpn says cash to be dispensed at select petrol pumps

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corpn Ltd :

* up to INR 2000- per day per person in cash can be dispensed against swiping of debit card from select petrol pumps where SBI POS machines available

* There is no shortage of petroleum products at the petrol pumps and consumers can purchase them as per their needs.

* says cash to be dispensed at select petrol pumps

* says this facility will be available even after November 24, 2016

* says this facility will be available even after November 24, 2016

* says the oil industry is also in further discussions with sbi and other banks to extend this facility to over 20,000 petrol pumps gradually