FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-KCG Holdings enters into strategic transaction with General Atlantic
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
Reuters Focus
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 10:46 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-KCG Holdings enters into strategic transaction with General Atlantic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - KCG Holdings Inc :

* KCG Holdings Inc - will exchange 8.9 million shares it owns of Bats Global Markets for all of General Atlantic's 18.7 million shares, 8.1 million warrants of KCG

* KCG Holdings-tangible book value estimated to increase from Sept 30 value of $15.54 by about $3.25 per share due to sales in Bats

* KCG Holdings Inc - has entered into a strategic transaction with General Atlantic, a global growth equity firm

* KCG Holdings Inc - transaction is expected to close by end of November, with a portion of warrants to be settled in early January 2017

* KCG Holdings Inc - believe transaction is accretive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.