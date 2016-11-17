BRIEF-GlobeImmune announces updates
* GlobeImmune Inc says Gilead Sciences Inc has terminated collaboration and license agreement with company
Nov 17 KCG Holdings Inc :
* KCG Holdings Inc - will exchange 8.9 million shares it owns of Bats Global Markets for all of General Atlantic's 18.7 million shares, 8.1 million warrants of KCG
* KCG Holdings-tangible book value estimated to increase from Sept 30 value of $15.54 by about $3.25 per share due to sales in Bats
* KCG Holdings Inc - has entered into a strategic transaction with General Atlantic, a global growth equity firm
* KCG Holdings Inc - transaction is expected to close by end of November, with a portion of warrants to be settled in early January 2017
* KCG Holdings Inc - believe transaction is accretive
NEW YORK, Nov 17 Investors showered $23.6 billion in new cash on U.S.-based stock funds over the latest week, the most in nearly two years and the third-largest haul for those funds on record, Thomson Reuters Lipper data showed on Thursday.
* Drew Industries Inc - Hall has served as company's interim CFO since September 26, 2016, replacing David M. Smith