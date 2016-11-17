Nov 17 KCG Holdings Inc :

* KCG Holdings Inc - will exchange 8.9 million shares it owns of Bats Global Markets for all of General Atlantic's 18.7 million shares, 8.1 million warrants of KCG

* KCG Holdings-tangible book value estimated to increase from Sept 30 value of $15.54 by about $3.25 per share due to sales in Bats

* KCG Holdings Inc - has entered into a strategic transaction with General Atlantic, a global growth equity firm

* KCG Holdings Inc - transaction is expected to close by end of November, with a portion of warrants to be settled in early January 2017

* KCG Holdings Inc - believe transaction is accretive