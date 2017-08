Nov 18 (Reuters) - IoI Corporation Bhd -

* Qtrly revenue 3.29 billion rgt versus 3.09 billion rgt

* Qtrly profit attributable 104.8 million rgt versus loss of 744.4 million rgt

* 'Plantation segment expected to perform satisfactorily for 2017, supported by high crude palm oil and palm kernel prices'