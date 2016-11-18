BRIEF-Telstra Corp issues outlook update

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Telstra Corporation Ltd :

* "Estimate that migration associated with moving to NBN will be approximately 20 per cent of total receipts"

* "Will review our long-term CAPEX requirements"

* "Targeting aggregate run rate benefits in excess of $500 million per annum in EBIDA fully realised by FY21"

* "Providing a target of more than $1 billion net reduction in our underlying core fixed costs by FY 21"

* Projects investment of more than $1 billion dollars in regional Australia and remote coverage over next four to five years

* "For FY 17, difference between our reported and underlying costs will include $300 - $500 million of restructuring costs"

* "CAPEX-to-sales will be around 18 per cent over next three years"