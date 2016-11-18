FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-ASR Nederland gross written premiums up 8.2 pct over first 9 mths
November 18, 2016

BRIEF-ASR Nederland gross written premiums up 8.2 pct over first 9 mths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - ASR Nederland NV :

* 9M operating result at 442 million euros ($468.1 million); 150 million euros in the third quarter of 2016

* Gross written premiums up 8.2 pct to 3,518 million euros in 9M 2016 versus 3,251 million euros year ago

* Non-Life gross written premiums up 3.8 pct to 1,940 million euros in first nine months of 2016

* Life gross written premiums up 14.3 pct to 1,682 million euros in first nine months of this year

* Combined ratio in 9M 2016 at 95.7 pct and in Q3 2016 at 94.4 pct, ahead of targeted 97.0 pct

* Solvency II ratio at circa 188 pct at Sept. 30, compared to 180 pct at the beginning of 2016 (day-one) and 191 pct at 30 June 2016

* At Sept. 30, 2016, Tier 1 capital alone represented 157 pct of the SCR (day-one 2016: 150 pct)

* Execution of strategy on track Source text: bit.ly/2g2wyto Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9442 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

