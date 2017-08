Nov 18 (Reuters) - Helgeland Sparebank :

* Issues additional tier 1

* Bought back 75.8 millions of additional tier 1 loan isin NO0010640873

* Has issued additional tier 1 bond of 300 million Norwegian crowns ($35 million) with a floating rate coupon equal to 3 months NIBOR + 4.40 percentage points Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.5722 Norwegian crowns)