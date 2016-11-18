FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 18, 2016 / 4:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Yamana announces filing of final prospectus relating to Brio gold purchase rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc :

* Yamana announces filing of final prospectus relating to Brio Gold purchase rights

* Yamana Gold - Unit filed final prospectus in Canada in connection with secondary offering of common shares in capital of Brio Gold held by company

* Yamana Gold Inc - Final prospectus qualifies distribution of an aggregate of up to 59.2 million Brio shares at a price of C$3.25 per Brio share

* Yamana Gold Inc - Net proceeds from offering and additional distribution increase Yamana's cash balances and thereby reduce Yamana's net debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

