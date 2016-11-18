FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-SBI says exchanged 64.77 billion rupees as part of demonetisation drive
November 18, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-SBI says exchanged 64.77 billion rupees as part of demonetisation drive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - State Bank of India

* State Bank of India says updated numbers by State Bank of India (SBI) on demonetisation as on November 17, 2016

* State Bank of India says got deposits worth about 1.27 trln rupees via about 26.7 million transactions from nov 10 to 17

* State Bank of India says exchanged 64.77 billion rupees via 17.2 million transactions from 10 nov to 17 nov Source text - UPDATED NUMBERS BY STATE BANK OF INDIA (SBI) ON DEMONETISATION AS ON NOVEMBER 17, 2016. Cumulative numbers from 10.11.2016 to 17.11.2016. A) Cash deposit: 266.71 lacs transactions of Rs.126853 crore B) Exchange : 172.10 lacs transactions of Rs. 6477 crore C) Cash withdrawal: 181.06 lacs transactions of Rs. 23337 crore Total: 1012.10 lacs transactions of Rs. 171610 crore

