9 months ago
November 18, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Pandox buys hotel portfolio in Europe for about SEK 4.10 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Pandox AB :

* Signs an agreement with Invesco Real Estate to acquire seven hotel properties in Europe - four in Germany, two in Austria and one in Netherlands for about 4.10 billion Swedish crowns ($445 million)

* Acquisition is financed by a new five year bank loan with Aareal Bank amounting to about 270 million euros and other existing credit facilities

* Acquired portfolio is expected to contribute equivalent of approximately 140 million crowns in cash earnings 2017 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2618 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

