BRIEF-Pandox buys hotel portfolio in Europe for about SEK 4.10 bln

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Pandox AB :

* Signs an agreement with Invesco Real Estate to acquire seven hotel properties in Europe - four in Germany, two in Austria and one in Netherlands for about 4.10 billion Swedish crowns ($445 million)

* Acquisition is financed by a new five year bank loan with Aareal Bank amounting to about 270 million euros and other existing credit facilities

* Acquired portfolio is expected to contribute equivalent of approximately 140 million crowns in cash earnings 2017 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 9.2618 Swedish crowns)