9 months ago
BRIEF-Raysearch says chairman resigns after disagreement with CEO
November 18, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Raysearch says chairman resigns after disagreement with CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Raysearch Laboratories Ab (Publ)

* RaySearch's Chairman, Erik Hedlund, resigns from the Board with immediate effect following disagreement with the CEO

* The remaining members of the Board express their full confidence in their CEO

* Raysearch says board has appointed board member carl filip bergendal as new chairman until annual general meeting

* "RaySearch's business operations continue to develop well and according to plan and won't be affected negatively by this", says Johan Löf, CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

