9 months ago
BRIEF-Jimmy Choo sees full-year margin improvement, cash generation
November 18, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Jimmy Choo sees full-year margin improvement, cash generation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Jimmy Choo Plc :

* Trading statement

* Expect to deliver margin improvement and strong underlying cash generation for full year as a whole, with steps towards further deleveraging

* Says remain on track to deliver underlying profits in line with expectations - CEO

* Despite continued difficult climate for luxury industry, Jimmy Choo is seeing revenue growth

* Positive benefit from a weaker pound continues, as do resultant changes in client behaviour, notably in respect of UK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

