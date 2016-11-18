FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Ratos says to list Arcus on Oslo bourse
November 18, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Ratos says to list Arcus on Oslo bourse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Ratos :

* Arcus and Ratos have decided to proceed with plans for a stock exchange listing and to diversify ownership in Arcus through issue of new shares and sale of existing shares

* Ratos and other shareholders, including Hoff sa, comprise "selling shareholders" and intend to divest approximately 36%-65% of existing number of shares in Arcus asa

* Price range for Arcus shares is NOK 39-45 per share

* To apply for a listing of company's shares on Oslo Børs and first day of trading is expected to be 1 december 2016

* Price per share under offering corresponds to a market capitalisation for total number of shares in arcus following completion of listing of between NOK 2,725 mln and NOK 3,025 mln

* Offering will generate gross proceeds for Arcus totalling NOK 775 mln

* Offering is aimed at general public in Norway, to institutional investors and to company's employees

* Ratos's exit gain in conjunction with listing is expected to amount to about SEK 1,350 mln based on mid-point of price range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

