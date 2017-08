Nov 18 (Reuters) - Bupa Finance Plc

* Bupa to acquire Oasis Dental Care

* Bupa will become a major dental provider in UK's 7.1 bln stg dental market, with over 2m customers, over 1,800 clinicians and 420 clinics

* Bupa - acquisition from Bridgepoint, European private equity group, in a transaction totalling 835 million stg

* Bupa - transaction is subject to regulatory approvals