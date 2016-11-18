FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Talanx says primary insurance to account for half of EBIT by 2021
November 18, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Talanx says primary insurance to account for half of EBIT by 2021

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Talanx AG

* Expects primary insurance to account for about 50 percent of the operating profit (EBIT) after minorities by 2021

* Retail Germany division aims to deliver an EBIT contribution of at least eur 240 million a year from 2021 onwards

* Says Agreement has now been reached with the works councils in P&C on most of the relevant issues related to planned job cuts

* In Property/Casualty, Talanx targets a combined ratio of no more than 95 percent by 2021 Source text: here Further company coverage:

