9 months ago
November 18, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Vitrolife wins order in Japan for 8 EmbryoScope+ time-lapse incubators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Vitrolife AB

* Kato ladies clinic chooses embryoscope+ for improved ivf treatments

* order comprises eight embryoscope+ time-lapse incubators, providing the Kato Ladies Clinic with a time-lapse capacity of approximately 6000 treatments per year, making it the largest time-lapse capacity in a single clinic in the world

* The first units will be installed during the fourth quarter 2016 and the remaining units are planned to be installed during the first quarter 2017

* kato ladies clinic and vitrolife have also agreed to perform a joint research projecton on the application of time-lapse in assisted reproduction, in particular with regards to natural and low stimulation cycles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

